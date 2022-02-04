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Canada Govm't Crimes, None Brought to Justice - The Murder of Judge Carolyn Layden-Stevenson - The 12th Judge Involved in the Water War Crimes that Suddenly Died in 2012
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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91 views • February 04, 2022
From Hacking The Truth on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aPoelWCzek&;t=152s&ab_channel=HackingTheTruth

http://www.waterwarcrimes.com/newest-developments-blog---breaking-news---follow-ongoing-developments-here

This slide show portrays some of the key players in the legal strategy that murdered Canadian judge Carolyn Layden-Stevenson who was lured into a trap and them murdered by Canadian insiders so she would not reveal their secrets.


The story of part of the larger story of the Water War Crimes story where Canadian politicians and civil servants have been covering up major crimes related to bulk water exports.


The crimes span over three decades, involve the highest levels of government in Canada and British Columbia and include several obvious murders carried out to protect the guilty.


Judge Layden Stevenson was only one of the victims.


The Canadian mainstream media is suppressing this story.

-
Created with AquaSoft SlideShow for YouTube: http://www.aquasoft.net
Music in this video
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Song
The Cross Of Changes
Artist
Enigma
Album
The Cross Of Changes
Writers
Michael Cretu
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); LatinAutorPerf, SODRAC, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor, ASCAP, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, União Brasileira de Compositores, and 12 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
freedomlibertycanadacovidforced mandatecanadian truckerswater war crimeswaterwar crimesjudges deadjudges mysterious deaths
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