© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada Govm't Crimes, None Brought to Justice - The Murder of Judge Carolyn Layden-Stevenson - The 12th Judge Involved in the Water War Crimes that Suddenly Died in 2012
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • February 04, 2022
From Hacking The Truth on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aPoelWCzek&;t=152s&ab_channel=HackingTheTruth
http://www.waterwarcrimes.com/newest-developments-blog---breaking-news---follow-ongoing-developments-here
This slide show portrays some of the key players in the legal strategy that murdered Canadian judge Carolyn Layden-Stevenson who was lured into a trap and them murdered by Canadian insiders so she would not reveal their secrets.
The story of part of the larger story of the Water War Crimes story where Canadian politicians and civil servants have been covering up major crimes related to bulk water exports.
The crimes span over three decades, involve the highest levels of government in Canada and British Columbia and include several obvious murders carried out to protect the guilty.
Judge Layden Stevenson was only one of the victims.
The Canadian mainstream media is suppressing this story.
-
Created with AquaSoft SlideShow for YouTube: http://www.aquasoft.net
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Cross Of Changes
Artist
Enigma
Album
The Cross Of Changes
Writers
Michael Cretu
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); LatinAutorPerf, SODRAC, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor, ASCAP, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, União Brasileira de Compositores, and 12 Music Rights Societies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0aPoelWCzek&;t=152s&ab_channel=HackingTheTruth
http://www.waterwarcrimes.com/newest-developments-blog---breaking-news---follow-ongoing-developments-here
This slide show portrays some of the key players in the legal strategy that murdered Canadian judge Carolyn Layden-Stevenson who was lured into a trap and them murdered by Canadian insiders so she would not reveal their secrets.
The story of part of the larger story of the Water War Crimes story where Canadian politicians and civil servants have been covering up major crimes related to bulk water exports.
The crimes span over three decades, involve the highest levels of government in Canada and British Columbia and include several obvious murders carried out to protect the guilty.
Judge Layden Stevenson was only one of the victims.
The Canadian mainstream media is suppressing this story.
-
Created with AquaSoft SlideShow for YouTube: http://www.aquasoft.net
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Cross Of Changes
Artist
Enigma
Album
The Cross Of Changes
Writers
Michael Cretu
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Polydor); LatinAutorPerf, SODRAC, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor, ASCAP, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, União Brasileira de Compositores, and 12 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.