Why Prices Will Never Drop Again (Bob Kudla)

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We are entering a "new base layer" of global economics where the repricing of life has permanently shifted costs upward. In this discussion, we analyze the structural changes in energy distribution, the contrarian threat of deflation, and how AI is acting as a "flattening" force that could dismantle entire national economies like India while revolutionizing how individual traders navigate a volatile 2026-2027.
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