The Second Beast of Daniel

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Cyrus, the anointed, defeated Babylon. He was king over the Medo-Persian empire.
The Medes and the Persians together were the two arms (and torso) of silver, and also described again as a beast: the bear with three ribs in its mouth, and one side raised above the other. The empire was slow and powerful, like a bear, and it was not an evenly distributed kingdom (one side was more prominent). It would devour much flesh; the bear with the ribs in its mouth, is a telling sign like that of evidence of the fact.