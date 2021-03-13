© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Communist Agenda Rolls On. Censorship, Facial Recognition And Human Sacrificial Chants
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • March 13, 2021
Greece is rolling out a new facial recognition program for their police. Facebook now even censoring the wall street journal and California is following the divide agenda to a tee with a new curriculum sure to enrage the young indoctrinated kids on their oppression. This is the new normal that we are being forced into and like it or not it will not stop until the people unite against this agenda and the nwo.
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/greek-police-roll-out-devices-that-recognize-faces-and-fingerprints.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-10-big-tech-censors-wsj-mentioning-natural-immunity.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/12/report-proposed-curriculum-leads-students-social-justice-chant-aztec-gods/
https://www.city-journal.org/calif-ethnic-studies-curriculum-accuses-christianity-of-theocide
Thumbnail link:
https://says.heise.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-Great-Reset-is-Corporate-Communism-1024x576.png
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/greek-police-roll-out-devices-that-recognize-faces-and-fingerprints.html
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-03-10-big-tech-censors-wsj-mentioning-natural-immunity.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/12/report-proposed-curriculum-leads-students-social-justice-chant-aztec-gods/
https://www.city-journal.org/calif-ethnic-studies-curriculum-accuses-christianity-of-theocide
Thumbnail link:
https://says.heise.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The-Great-Reset-is-Corporate-Communism-1024x576.png
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.