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James Runs Into Josh Green And Tries to Ask Questions
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0 view • February 19, 2022
On February 17, 2022, James ran in to Hawaii lieutenant governor Josh Green on South Beretania Street in Honolulu, Hawaii and tried to ask him some questions. This isn't the first time Green has tried to make a quick exit. When will Josh Green speak with the people that he claims to represent without running away?
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg
@KimberlyKopetseg
https://t.me/HawaiiFreedomFighters
https://t.me/LoveHealsEverything
Instagram: kimberlykopetseg
Facebook: Kimberly Kopetseg
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#TeamGreen #GreenForGovernor #VoteJoshGreen
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg
@KimberlyKopetseg
https://t.me/HawaiiFreedomFighters
https://t.me/LoveHealsEverything
Instagram: kimberlykopetseg
Facebook: Kimberly Kopetseg
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre Hawaii Covid Whistleblower (Terminated for the Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien Aguirre's GoFundMe page:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-abrien-and-his-family
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#TeamGreen #GreenForGovernor #VoteJoshGreen
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