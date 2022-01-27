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Many Years Ago Michael Jackson Completely Ignored Ophra Winfrey During An Interview... Interesting
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4025 views • January 27, 2022
Is this not interesting for how Michael Jackson totally ignored Ophra Winfrey during an interview she was having with him and it's very obvious by his actions and it's a bit funny I have to admit. I would imagine that Michael had good reasons for ignoring her in such a way.
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