Fight The Small Battles

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Let me introduce you to a little girl who had a pretty bad day at school and the adults who missed an opportunity to make things better. No hard feelings towards the mom - she's raising a stellar girl and should be very proud. If you would like to contribute to my work please use my paypal here:
https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge