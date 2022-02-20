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WHO REALLY B0MBS Kindergartens in the DONBASS - Russell Bentley, 021822
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103 views • February 20, 2022
Ukraine propaganda released a fake news f@lse fl@g info war attack yesterday, about a kindergarten being shelled. What's the truth? Who really did it and why? Keep up with the latest news from the Donbass War here, with Russell "Texas" Bentley!
Thanks to Russell Bentley on YT for keeping us in the real news in the Donbass.
Thanks to Russell Bentley on YT for keeping us in the real news in the Donbass.
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