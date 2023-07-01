💥 Washington Supports Kiev’s Decision To Cancel Presidential Elections Amid Conflict
Moving towards autocracy? Zelensky cancels next year's presidential election due to ongoing conflict and martial law as Washington supports such an “approach to democracy.”
Cynthia said, will the US to the same? Former US Col., Douglas Macgregor mentioned this today on a video that I posted.
