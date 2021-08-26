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PROPHETIC SIGNS AUG 26, 2021 - NO FOOD FOR THE NOT VACCINATED IN FRANCE
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51 views • August 26, 2021
Supermarkets in France have now hired bouncers to prevent the not vaccinated from buying food, water and medical supplies …. Security officials believe Israel and Hamas are on collision course in Gaza …. Israel has one of the world’s highest daily COVID-19 infection rates, despite high vaccine uptake …. Iran, Russia and China to hold joint naval drills in Persian Gulf …. Grocery prices skyrocket 31 percent in one year as lockdowns, draught and money printing unleash food inflation …. 22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee …. 43 killed due to torrential rains, foods in Sudan …. NFL’s Russell Wilson urges his 10 million followers: Read the Bible and pursue the ‘Peace of God’
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