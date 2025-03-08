Nigel Farage shilling for Ukraine and the genocidal shots

Just in case you had any illusions about Farage. He just produced this revolting crock of shit in a piece in the Telegraph:



“Britain was able to make its own decisions on the Covid vaccine and rolled it out more quickly than EU countries in 2020. We also acted swiftly and decisively in support of Ukraine when the war began in 2022. Our status as a free and independent nation ensured that we could cut tariffs and ship weapons to Ukraine quicker than our friends on the continent.”



In his rush to grab votes, he's now shilling both for the clotshots AND for Starmer's effort to turn Britain into Target No. 1 in a ridiculous and unwinnable war with Russia.



If he still had a grandmother he'd sell her too.

https://t.me/NickGriffin/8922

