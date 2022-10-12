45% IN-crease Teen DEATH IS VACCINATED

The Greatest Reset: Beast Rising is out now! Watch the most anticipated film of the year! The best part is it’s FREE! Click the link below to start watching now!

tru.news/3qIQJPN

This TruNews documentary was produced to keep truth alive in a world of propaganda. People like you donated to TruNews to help produce the film. Please join them by giving something today for future projects

https://www.trunews.com/?utm_source=truth-social&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=watch-the-greatest-reset





RICK WILES PREVIEWS 'THE GREATEST RESET' - PART ONE https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-previews-the-greatest-reset-part-one

RICK WILES PREVIEWS 'THE GREATEST RESET' - PART TWO https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-previews-the-greatest-reset-part-two





On August 20, a compelling line-up of international speakers traveled to Nuremberg to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of The Nuremberg Code. Now of all times, in its jubilee year, this achievement of mankind is facing the greatest hardship since it was written. WATCH the historical event REPLAY here (from Monday 22th August).

Speakers include CHD President Mary Holland, Holocaust Survivor & Public Advocate for Human Rights Vera Sharav, CHD Africa Executive Director Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Martin Michealis, Steffi Bresnik, Rolf Kron + more.

Transcript of Vera Sharav’s speech:

I came to Nuremberg to provide historical context to the current global threat confronting our civilization. These past 2 1⁄2 years have been especially stressful— as painful memories were rekindled.

In 1941, I was 31⁄2 when my family was forced from our home in Romania & deported to Ukraine.

We were herded into a concentration camp – essentially left to starve. Death was ever-present. My father died of typhus when I was five.

In 1944, as the Final Solution was being aggressively implemented, Romania retreated from its alliance with Nazi Germany. The government permitted several hundred Jewish orphans under the age of 12 to return to Romania. I was not an orphan; my mother lied to save my life.

I boarded a cattle car train – the same train that continued to transport Jews to the death camps – even as Germany was losing the war.

Four years elapsed before I was reunited with my mother.

https://youtu.be/AjMpLRsbbBw



Democracy is mob

Democracy in its purist form is mob rule 🚷

Democracy there is three wolves and a (1) lamb deciding what’s gonna be for dinners 👌

Constitutional republic

The constitutional republic gives lambs Fang to fight back 👌 👍

MAGA, ww2, ww3, 1944, final solution, jewish, germany , nuremberg cod, historical , usa,, evil vs good, ccp, chinajoe, treason, terrorist, bolshevik revolution cia, dij, democtats, rino, cdc, who , thitd reich, operation paperclip, forth reich resing,