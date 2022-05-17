© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron, the 106 page manifesto, false flag- Part 5
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • May 17, 2022
An overview of the manifesto. You can download the manifesto here: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Source: Olin Live. More videos you might like:
Let their be no doubt the NYC "Subway Shooting" was fake
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPDG2YKIZ3mr/
Source: Olin Live. More videos you might like:
Let their be no doubt the NYC "Subway Shooting" was fake
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NPDG2YKIZ3mr/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.