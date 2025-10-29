BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Forbidden Technologies & The Silencing of Their Inventors
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
180 views • 2 days ago

Pre-Historic Megastructures eBook: https://universeinsideyou.systeme.io/...

This almost 500-page eBook includes images and contains over 30 of the most remarkable pre-historic megastructures on the globe. Megastructures that defy any explanation and suggest the use of advanced technology.


Join us in fueling our mission to create insightful videos backed by thorough research by supporting us on Patreon or PayPal:

https://www.patreon.com/universeinsideyou


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XSCP6D3HSBWEL

Your support can help us dive even deeper into topics that matter, enabling us to produce engaging content that informs and inspires. By contributing, you're not just backing a project – you're empowering a wealth of knowledge to be shared. Stand with us as we strive to bring meaningful videos to life. Every contribution counts.


Discover a world of creativity at our art and merchandise shop:

https://universe-inside-you-2.creator-spring.com/


Join us on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/universe.inside.you/#

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/universalloving


For Spanish-narrated videos, visit our Spanish channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrj10lembQkoijcXv6Bn55g


#universeinsideyou

AI-generated video summary

Quality and accuracy may vary.


This documentary explores groundbreaking inventions suppressed for various reasons, from corporate interests to government intervention. The video examines several technologies, including anti-gravity devices and alternative energy sources. Prepare to question the history of innovation.



Shared from and subscribe to:

Universe Inside You

https://www.youtube.com/@UniverseInsideYou/videos

Keywords
real scienceeducationtruthfree energyhidden historyinventions
