Worried you can't pass the Russian language test for residency? Here's the trick!

To live in Russia, you’ve got to pass that accursed government language test! And “Smart Russian” will help you conquer this migration exam!



Click the following link to go to their site: https://smartrussian.global/happyinrussia

If you enter the promocode “TIM7” then you’ll get a 7% discount!



I give them my seal of approval and I am sure they can help many of you get over that language barrier!