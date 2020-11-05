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Remember, Remember the 5th of November - Good Luck President-Elect Biden, You'll Be Needing It!
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436 views • November 05, 2020
They deliberately delayed announcing the US Presidency until November 5th for a very 'chaotic' reason.
Shoutout to @OctoberReignz for predicting that November 5th would be the day that a new President would be announced in the United States. Now let's sit back see what the Trump Nation has in store for Joe and Kamala. Chaos will prevail, I can pretty well guarantee it.
Shoutout to @OctoberReignz for predicting that November 5th would be the day that a new President would be announced in the United States. Now let's sit back see what the Trump Nation has in store for Joe and Kamala. Chaos will prevail, I can pretty well guarantee it.
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