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Necessary and Proper: Not Anything and Everything
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8 views • July 15, 2019
Good Morning Liberty: July 15, 2019
The "Necessary and Proper" clause of the Constitution is one of the most widely misunderstood - and abused in the document. Most modern federal regulations today are justified by the Necessary and Proper Clause - possibly even more than under the Commerce or general Welfare clauses. Now, here’s the irony of the situation: Far from granting “broad authority” to Congress, the truth is that the Necessary and Proper Clause grants no power at all.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
James Madison and the Necessary and Proper Clause
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/07/16/james-madison-and-the-necessary-and-proper-clause/
Correcting the Record on Necessary and Proper
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2011/05/23/correcting-the-record-on-necessary-and-proper/
Necessary and Proper, Not Anything and Everything
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2014/09/03/necessary-and-proper-not-anything-and-everything/
The Necessary and Proper Clause Granted No Power
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2012/07/13/constitution-101-necessary-and-proper-clause/
Time for Another Smackdown: Necessary and Proper Edition
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2011/09/01/time-for-another-smackdown/
The "Necessary and Proper" clause of the Constitution is one of the most widely misunderstood - and abused in the document. Most modern federal regulations today are justified by the Necessary and Proper Clause - possibly even more than under the Commerce or general Welfare clauses. Now, here’s the irony of the situation: Far from granting “broad authority” to Congress, the truth is that the Necessary and Proper Clause grants no power at all.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
James Madison and the Necessary and Proper Clause
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/07/16/james-madison-and-the-necessary-and-proper-clause/
Correcting the Record on Necessary and Proper
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2011/05/23/correcting-the-record-on-necessary-and-proper/
Necessary and Proper, Not Anything and Everything
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2014/09/03/necessary-and-proper-not-anything-and-everything/
The Necessary and Proper Clause Granted No Power
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2012/07/13/constitution-101-necessary-and-proper-clause/
Time for Another Smackdown: Necessary and Proper Edition
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2011/09/01/time-for-another-smackdown/
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