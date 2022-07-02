PowerSoul Experience Energizes Weary Women with Founder Brandie Barclay

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Women are good at getting their family to church looking picture perfect, but they are often less skilled at taking care of themselves and resting in God’s grace. Brandie Barclay is the founder of the PowerSoul Experience, an electrifying women’s event that she kickstarted during the Covid pandemic, when she boldly defied Arizona lockdown regulations. Brandie now calls her ministry a revival of God’s women, whom she believes are being called to the forefront of today’s cultural and societal battles. Brandie also encourages women to rely on God alone and cast aside the opinions and criticisms of others. We need to look to God’s magnificence and His guidance in life, not the world’s.
TAKEAWAYS
Too many Christians in America are not involved in politics, and as a result, Christians don’t have a voice
God told Brandie that Christians have become a “doormat” to today’s culture
Offer up your messiness to God and let Him do His magnificent work with it
The Devil is stealing your strength if you don’t have joy
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
PowerSoul Video: https://bit.ly/3LpqeXi
Adele: Make You Feel My Love: https://bit.ly/3zUg4vV
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Website: https://brandiebarclay.com/
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Podcast: https://shessorightshow.com/
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