How To Be Happy (Joshua Alvarez)

Preached on February 19, 2020 at Holy Hills Baptist Church in Dyersburg, TN (Evening Wednesday Service).



"1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.

2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper...

6 For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish."

(Psalm 1:1-3, 6; A.V. 1611).



"1 Bienaventurado el varón, que no anduvo en consejo de malos, ni estuvo en camino de pecadores, ni se asentó en silla de burladores.

2 Mas ántes en la ley de Jehová es su voluntad: y en su ley meditará de día y de noche.

3 Y será como el árbol plantado junto a arroyos de aguas, que da su fruto en su tiempo: y su hoja no se marchita, y todo lo que hace, prosperará...

6 Porque Jehová conoce el camino de los justos: y el camino de los malos se perderá."

(Salmo 1:1-3, 6; Valera 1865).