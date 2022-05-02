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Shot-Induced COVID Waves: Increased Likelihood of 'Unvaccinated' Infections Right After the Shot
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195 views • May 02, 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole: "If you look at the curves in the world, every time the shot rollout happened, the COVID rate went up, because they didn't count you as fully vaccinated until [2 weeks] after that second shot. So they didn't count all these people getting shot number one or two, getting COVID as vaccinated. It was the vaccine screwing with the immune system, allowing them to get infected."
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