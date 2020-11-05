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Dead People Vote In Michigan
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34 views • November 05, 2020
🚨🚨 Dead People Vote In Michigan 🚨🚨
Fleccas has now found at least 3 dead people vote in Michigan. 3 people 119-120 years old!
Apparently, Donna Brydges (born in 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old!
More #deadvoters #stopthesteal
https://twitter.com/fleccas/status/1324243089909833728
Fleccas has now found at least 3 dead people vote in Michigan. 3 people 119-120 years old!
Apparently, Donna Brydges (born in 1901) voted via absentee ballot in Mason County, Michigan. That would make her 119 years old!
More #deadvoters #stopthesteal
https://twitter.com/fleccas/status/1324243089909833728
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