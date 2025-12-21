(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)

Israel's history of false flag terrorism spans decades, from the 1950s bombings of Iraqi Jews to modern attacks. The Lavon Affair in Egypt (1954) exposed Israeli agents planting bombs in American and British targets to blame Arabs. In 2001, two Israelis were arrested with explosives and guns inside the Mexican Parliament, intending to blame Muslims. Recent attacks in Australia and Gaza raise suspicions. The Mossad director-general admitted, "We create a pretend world. We are a global production company," suggesting deception. This pattern justifies questioning official narratives about terrorism. Israel's use victimhood narratives while commits violence. The 2023 Gaza conflict saw over 20,000 Palestinian deaths, sparking global criticism. Historical false flags, combined with ongoing military actions, fuel skepticism. The public's distrust isn't paranoia-it's based on verifiable incidents. The Lavon Affair and the bombing of Iraqi Jews are well-documented. History contributes to public distrust. While not all Israeli actions are terrorism, the pattern of deception is undeniable. The ADL's role in exploiting threats and the Israeli government's media blackouts further erode trust. The message remains: "Trust nothing. No lies. Free your mind. Everything is propaganda." This isn't about paranoia-it's about history.

