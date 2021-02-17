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[Feb 17, 2021] “A Flat Earth Awakening” BeHigherBeings PODCAST with guest Dave Weiss [Neil Firszt]
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101 views • March 22, 2021
Join “Flat Earth Dave” Weiss and myself for an amazing 90 minutes of down to (flat)earth conversation and see if you don’t have flat earth awakening!
I hadn’t looked into Flat Earth until a few days before recording this podcast, which I’ve been doing non-stop since!
You may even be able to tell I’m a little worn out in the interview... that’s because my head hurts and it feels like it weighs 500 lbs.
Why?
I can’t find any proof of a spinning ball Earth and the concept of spinning on an axis at over 1000 mph while orbiting and chasing the sun is starting to become ridiculous.
It’s the indoctrination and brainwashing of what I learned in school leaving my brain and making room for a sustainable reality.
Ridiculous science fiction explanations and leaving important evidence out to make a “mathematical theory” work are not truth, nor are they facts, but that’s what the mainstream ”science” community wants people to believe.
Even if the conversation doesn’t sway you, which it’s not meant to do because you’re a free thinking human being if you choose to be, see the undeniable reality that we have controllers and deceivers scripting a narrative that benefits the few and leaves out the many and they’re using fear to do it.
It only takes seeing one lie to flush out the rest.
Dr Rashad Richey HATES flat earth. https://www.brighteon.com/6dcfe51c-1ac3-4340-870e-bbb0c4db9d96
__________________________________________
Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my new book!
The Bullshit Machine: Transcending the Delusion of Who We Think We Are https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NBZLSF8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_59N8PGYSPDJBC0KJNSSF
#BeHigherBeings
Looking for your self confidence and courage but in reality are too afraid to leave the house without a mask because so called “authority” might say something?
BeHigherBeings helps people like you find what you’re looking for.
Human up!
Let’s do an free 30 minute interest chat and see if hiring a life coach is right for you: https://neilfirszt.com/schedule-a-free-30-minute-interest-chat/
Support BeHigherBeings free content here!
https://www.paypal.me/NeilFirszt
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
I hadn’t looked into Flat Earth until a few days before recording this podcast, which I’ve been doing non-stop since!
You may even be able to tell I’m a little worn out in the interview... that’s because my head hurts and it feels like it weighs 500 lbs.
Why?
I can’t find any proof of a spinning ball Earth and the concept of spinning on an axis at over 1000 mph while orbiting and chasing the sun is starting to become ridiculous.
It’s the indoctrination and brainwashing of what I learned in school leaving my brain and making room for a sustainable reality.
Ridiculous science fiction explanations and leaving important evidence out to make a “mathematical theory” work are not truth, nor are they facts, but that’s what the mainstream ”science” community wants people to believe.
Even if the conversation doesn’t sway you, which it’s not meant to do because you’re a free thinking human being if you choose to be, see the undeniable reality that we have controllers and deceivers scripting a narrative that benefits the few and leaves out the many and they’re using fear to do it.
It only takes seeing one lie to flush out the rest.
Dr Rashad Richey HATES flat earth. https://www.brighteon.com/6dcfe51c-1ac3-4340-870e-bbb0c4db9d96
__________________________________________
Don’t forget to pick up your copy of my new book!
The Bullshit Machine: Transcending the Delusion of Who We Think We Are https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NBZLSF8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_59N8PGYSPDJBC0KJNSSF
#BeHigherBeings
Looking for your self confidence and courage but in reality are too afraid to leave the house without a mask because so called “authority” might say something?
BeHigherBeings helps people like you find what you’re looking for.
Human up!
Let’s do an free 30 minute interest chat and see if hiring a life coach is right for you: https://neilfirszt.com/schedule-a-free-30-minute-interest-chat/
Support BeHigherBeings free content here!
https://www.paypal.me/NeilFirszt
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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