Tucker Carlson · Naomi Wolf questioned lockdowns & the Covid vax & faced the beast
Tucker Carlson · Naomi Wolf was one of the most famous liberal intellectuals in America. Then she questioned lockdowns and the Covid vax. It’s pretty amazing what happened next.


