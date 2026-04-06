Jews are JERCCS – The Acronym That Literally Spells 'Jerks”: Why JERCCS Is the Perfect Name for the Jews

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A critical examination of identity through the J.E.R.C.C.S acronym, exploring historical origins in Judah, ethnic continuity, religious doctrines, economic patterns, communal structure, and theological controversies from Revelation, highlighting recurring perceptions across centuries of diaspora experience
This is a companion essay to the previous piece on this subject. While it covers similar ground, it incorporates additional examples, updated insights, and deeper exploration of why Jews are JERCCS. Read the previous essay supporting this essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/jews-are-jerccs-systematic-framework
#JERCCS #JewishIdentity #SynagogueOfSatan #JudahOrigin #Jerks
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