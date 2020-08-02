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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: The Corona Pandemic is a Hype
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307 views • August 02, 2020
Physician Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg argues that SARS-CoV-2 is only one of many similar viruses which usually go undetected as part of an ordinary seasonal period of respiratory infections, and that the worldwide activities to stop the pandemic were "hype" caused by the selective perception of researchers.
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