BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WARNING DISTURBING ADULTS ONLY: Cathy O'Brien Ex-Illuminati Mind Control Victim (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11972 views • December 10, 2019
WARNING DISTURBING ADULTS ONLY: Cathy O'Brien Ex-Illuminati Mind Control Victim_Moment (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel PronStarKiIIuminati at:-
https://youtu.be/FvEBmEo4IA0

Warning: Adults only, if you're easily offended don't watch
Read the book here: http://static.everdot.org/ebooks/engl...

For Reasons of National Security
(Intro - Mark Phillips. Cathy O'Brien - 0:36:50)
The Granada Forum, October 31, 1996

On May 7, 1966 a 9 year old child named Cathy O'Brien was subjected to an occult ritual named "The Rite to Remain Silent". This is her own very shocking and eye-opening life story about her experience as a CIA MK-Ultra Whitehouse Pentagon level trauma-based Mind Control slave. She speaks out to expose those who abused, who go right up to presidents and congressmen and women and to give voice to the many mind control victims out there who can't think to speak out.

O'Brien claims to have been abused since she was a toddler by her own family. Forced to partake in satanic sadomasochistic child pornography movies produced for Gerald Ford, she was eventually sold to the CIA, which was looking for traumatized children for their mind-control program ... U.S. Presidents Ford, Reagan, Bush and Bill Clinton; Canadian Prime Ministers Pierre Trudeau and Brian Mulroney; Mexican President Miguel de la Madrid; Haitian dictator Baby Doc Duvalier; Panamanian President Manuel Noriega; and King Fahd of Saudi Arabia all sexually brutalized her. She recounts in graphic detail how the elder George Bush raped her thirteen year old daughter and how she was forced to have oral sex with Illuminati witch Hillary Clinton ... While being sodomized, whipped, bound and raped, O'Brien overheard the globalist elite planning a military coup in the United States and conspiring to usher in the satanic New World Order

The Q&A (question and answers) starts at 1:35:00

1:43:05 Michael Aquino / Linda Blood
1:45:10 ''How come the powers that be haven't killed either of you?''
Keywords
mind controlcianew world ordermk ultrailluminatimonarchcathy obrien
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
DeSantis Calls Midterms &#8220;Extinction-Level Event&#8221; for Republicans

DeSantis Calls Midterms “Extinction-Level Event” for Republicans

Douglas Harrington
The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

The Nuclear Risk Didn’t End with the Midterms: Trump Still Has Two Months to Destroy the World

Mike Adams
The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

The GOP Is a Political Suicide Cult

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy