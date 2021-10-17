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God's Design Is Natural Immunity, Satan's Design Is Vaccination
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150 views • October 17, 2021
'First in the natural then in the spiritual'
Natural immunity prevails over newly approved pfzier messenger-RNA Covid19 vaccine. Research the proof.
Read the full article here: https://bit.ly/godsimmunity
Natural immunity prevails over newly approved pfzier messenger-RNA Covid19 vaccine. Research the proof.
Read the full article here: https://bit.ly/godsimmunity
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