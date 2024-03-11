Nancy Mace | George Stephanopoulo Tries to Shame He for Supporting Pres Trump

Nancy Mace Destroys Sniveling Clinton Crony George Stephanopoulos After He Tries to Shame Her as a Rape Victim for Supporting President Trump





I was brought on to talk about 2024…instead Clinton crony turned fake journalist George Stephanopoulos attacked me and tried to shame me as a rape victim.

Gross.





Sniveling former Bill Clinton henchman George Stephanopoulos’s attempt to shame Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) as a rape victim blew up in his face on ABC’s “This Week”





Stephanopoulos started his interrogation Sunday by demanding to know why she endorsed President Trump after a corrupt leftist jury found him liable for defaming certified nut E.Jean Carroll (the Clinton crony said Trump was found “liable for rape”). Carroll had outlandishly claimed Trump had raped her.





Mace responded by going speaking briefly about her own dramatic rape experience at the age of 16 and blistered Stephanopoulos for daring to lecture her.





It’s a shame you will never feel, George. I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim.





I’m not going to do that.





Stephanopoulos then falsely claimed he was not trying to shame Mace for supporting Trump (which she promptly called him out on again) and reposted his false claim that Trump was found liable for rape by a jury.





Mace then demolished him with cold, hard facts. She correctly noted it’s not a criminal court case and that E. Jean Carroll’s jokes about all the products she was going to buy after the $83 million judgment make a mockery out of rape.





Mace again slammed Stephanopoulos for shaming her as a victim of rape because he hated a political choice she was making.





I lived with shame, and you’re asking me a question about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim, and I find it disgusting.





And quite frankly, E Jean Carroll’s comments when she did get the judgment joking about what she’s going to buy, it makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape, when they joke about it.





Undeterred, Stephanopoulos once again defended Carroll and tried several more times to shame Mace as a victim for supporting Trump. Mace each time called him on his despicable shaming and stuck to the facts of the Carroll case, including correcting his Trump smears.





She again correctly noted that Carroll’s behavior makes it harder for actual rape victims.





“They’re judged and shamed, just like you’re trying to shame me this morning,” Mace said.





“If you want to defend a woman who made a mockery out of rape, go ahead,” she continued. “I’m not going to do it.”





After the cheap-shot interview, Mace left another burn for Stephanopoulos on X. She blistered him as a vile hypocrite for carrying water for Bill Clinton due to his horrific mistreatment of women and told him to “STFU.”





I’m not going to be shamed for being raped by a guy who worked for a President who wagged his finger and lied to the American people about having oral sex with an intern in the Oval Office…









@NancyMace

https://x.com/NancyMace/status/1766840801642885301?s=20