Dr. Bryan Ardis: "Injecting mRNA technology into vegetables"

100 Million Animals Have Been Injected With mRNA Technology, and Hardly Anyone Knows About it
Dr. Bryan Ardis: "They're already injecting mRNA technology into vegetables ... And in China, they're already mRNA injecting cattle — for our beef supply."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v2b6c2m-dr.-ardis-is-back-on-diamond-and-silk-chit-chat-22323.html
