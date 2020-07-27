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Coronavirus and Bill Gates - unanswered questions
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18 views • July 27, 2020
Klagemauer TV - English, March 14, 2020
Did Bill Gates have any prior knowledge of the current coronavirus pandemic? Indeed, there are certain links between coronaviruses and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Inconsistencies regarding origin and propagation raise questions and are hotly debated. Learn more in this broadcast.
https://www.kla.tv/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-is-confronting-the-covid19-epidemic-was-it-man-made-an-act-of-of-bio-warfare/5705067
https://nuoviso.tv/steinzeit/die-rote-pille/corona-virus-doomsday-oder-panikmache/
Did Bill Gates have any prior knowledge of the current coronavirus pandemic? Indeed, there are certain links between coronaviruses and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Inconsistencies regarding origin and propagation raise questions and are hotly debated. Learn more in this broadcast.
https://www.kla.tv/
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/news/center-news/2020-01-24-Statement-of-Clarification-Event201.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/china-is-confronting-the-covid19-epidemic-was-it-man-made-an-act-of-of-bio-warfare/5705067
https://nuoviso.tv/steinzeit/die-rote-pille/corona-virus-doomsday-oder-panikmache/
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