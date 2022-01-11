© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIRST, DO NO HARM - INTERVIEW WITH DR. MARK HOBART | REFUGEOFSINNERS
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 11, 2022
Mark Hobart is a family General Practitioner from Victoria, Australia, with 40 years experience. Mark was suspended and his practice closed for writing medical exemptions for patients for the COVID-19 vaccinations. Hear his story about his successful treatment of COVID-19 patients during both outbreaks in Melbourne, and his compassionate treatment of patients who needed medical exemptions. Hear also about the media response and the overreach by AHPRA, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency. The video by Dr John Campbell titled ''Ivermectin in Australia'', reviewing the September decision by the TGA is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gndsUjgPYo
Please share this video and subscribe to the Rumble Channel 'RefugeOfSinners' at https://rumble.com/user/RefugeOfSinners
Please share this video and subscribe to the Rumble Channel 'RefugeOfSinners' at https://rumble.com/user/RefugeOfSinners
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.