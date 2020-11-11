NTD would like to clarify its position on the election; Why hasn’t China congratulated Biden? | NTD

"We recognize that it’s not the media’s role to declare election winners. "



00:00 NTD Statement on Presidential Election

NTD would like to clarify its position on the recent election. At this time, nobody has been officially declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. We recognize that it’s not the media’s role to declare election winners. This year, the vote was sufficiently close in some states that recounts are underway. In other states, there are legal challenges that need to play out. Therefore, NTD has decided that the most responsible approach is to wait until all results are certified and all legal challenges are resolved before we announce a winner.



00:54 Why Hasn’t China Congratulated Biden?

Despite allegations of voter fraud and with ballot-counting still ongoing, some world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election. But China, a country with especially high stakes in the White House race, has remained relatively silent. We look into possible reasoning behind Beijing's uncharacteristic quiet.



03:53 Poll Watcher Says Machines Had Internet

From more testimonies from poll watchers in Detroit Michigan. One signed a sworn affidavit that said some of the voting machines were connected to the internet on election night. He says he saw an icon that indicated internet connection on the screen of a computer that was tabulating ballots



04:47 A Closer Look at Dominion Voting Systems

An election software called Dominion Voting Systems is allegedly responsible for a 6,000 vote count mistake in a Michigan county. The software is used in 30 states, including every single swing state. According to a former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, some of the software's shareholders are government officials.



06:49 Pfizer: Virus Vaccine Over 90% Effective’

News on Pfizer's COVID vaccine. It says an initial study shows a very promising prevention rate. It could be a major victory in the fight against the virus.



07:53 Hyperloop Safety Test With Passengers

The hyperloop could be the preferred means of transportation for the future thanks to its high speed. An American company has just completed its first safety test with passengers on board.