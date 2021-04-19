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EPIC LIN WOOD NAMES THOSE GUILTY OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
GalacticStorm
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781 views • April 19, 2021
This is EPIC Lin Wood, he names the names. He has amazing courage. Some of his statements:

"Q is the truth! This is about the children, for Gods Sake.
Send this video tape to Hollywood. Send to the House of Windsor!
Send it to Bill Gates, send it to the Iluminati! Let them hear the truth and whatever they do to me, I don't fear them at all! Send it to the VATICAN! Send it to the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the Bushes because they are involved in Child Sex Trafficking! Its time to tell the truth to America!

They are killing our children, send them to jail, put them in front of a firing squad. They are committing acts against humanity. The penalty for an act against humanity is death. Take them out. For every little child that is suffering tonight... "
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tulsalin woodhealth and freedom conference
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