© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[VOSTFR] Robert Kennedy Jr. Discours historique du 29 août 2020 à Berlin «Ich bin ein Berliner»
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 15, 2021
Discours historique de Robert Kennedy Jr. à Berlin le 29 août 2020.
Il parle de plusieurs sujets dont la 5G, le Covid19, la crise actuelle, Big Pharma, du nazisme etc.
«Ich bin ein Berliner» («Je suis un Berlinois»)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ich_bin_ein_Berliner
☑️ Vidéos originales :
https://youtu.be/OIVYT796dNo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIW8QPK6F_Q
Corrections de traductions :
10:02
"BILLIONAIRES" = ce qui équivaut à "MILLIARDAIRES"
9:47
"Trillions" au lieu de "Billions"
une autre à
3:21
:
"les gouvernements AIMENT les pandémies".
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
Il parle de plusieurs sujets dont la 5G, le Covid19, la crise actuelle, Big Pharma, du nazisme etc.
«Ich bin ein Berliner» («Je suis un Berlinois»)
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ich_bin_ein_Berliner
☑️ Vidéos originales :
https://youtu.be/OIVYT796dNo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIW8QPK6F_Q
Corrections de traductions :
10:02
"BILLIONAIRES" = ce qui équivaut à "MILLIARDAIRES"
9:47
"Trillions" au lieu de "Billions"
une autre à
3:21
:
"les gouvernements AIMENT les pandémies".
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.