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UFO.video the Universes most EPIC UFO database
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370 views • November 20, 2019
Http://UFO.video is a place for all people interested in the UFO subject. Newcomers exploring the topics, seasoned experts and content creators can all find epicness at UFO.video. The UFO footage database is growing nearly daily as well as free documentaries, witness testimony and much more! A 24/7 live updating News Article section pulling articles from your favorite experts. The newest features is that you can now share your out of this world sighting/ experience!
All views/ likes/ ad revenue from videos go to the original content creator. The articles only show you a preview, to read the full thing you will be taken to the host website so that any ad revenue they rely on from their site is utilized.
There are a ton more features at the website, this is just the beginning of it!!!! Suggestions and submissions are always welcome!
- Brett (Inquire Within)
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
Onstellar:
https://onstellar.com/InquireWithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
All views/ likes/ ad revenue from videos go to the original content creator. The articles only show you a preview, to read the full thing you will be taken to the host website so that any ad revenue they rely on from their site is utilized.
There are a ton more features at the website, this is just the beginning of it!!!! Suggestions and submissions are always welcome!
- Brett (Inquire Within)
Social Media algorithms suck and are cracking down on UFO related content, so join my Dimension of Weird mailing list to get weekly behind the scenes updates of my projects, epic UFO/ Paranormal articles and more!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
Support by buying merchandise and music at:
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/ (hosts ufo.video and cryptic.video)
http://UFO.video is my new and growing website featuring epic UFO footage, documentaries, interviews and all things ET!
http://CRYPTIC.video is my new site featuring all things Paranormal! Ghosts, EVP's, Poltergiests and cryptids like Sasquatch.
Instagram: @inquirewithinofficial
https://www.instagram.com/inquirewithinofficial/
Twitter: @inquireofficial
https://twitter.com/inquireofficial
Personal: Brett Larsen
https://www.facebook.com/brettlarsen92
Band: Inquire Within
https://www.facebook.com/InquireWithinOfficial/
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/InquireWithin
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uKQZRLwG6XCP/
Gab:
https://gab.com/inquirewithin
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/inquirewithin
Onstellar:
https://onstellar.com/InquireWithin
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/inquirewithin
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7G66N3ygvxEKkgzPtbWKVu?si=yh44uNKOTmayPy1raDVTrg
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