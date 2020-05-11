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Should "Death Science" Operative Fauci Face The Death Penalty?
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75 views • May 11, 2020
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“Death science” operators like Dr. Fauci have been deeply involved in funding the development of bioengineering research that led to the creation (and release) of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has now killed at least a quarter of a million people worldwide.
Our society sentences murderers to death after they’ve killed a single person. What should be the consequences dealt out to those who conspired to build deadly biological weapons that indiscriminately killed hundreds of thousands of people? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
“Death science” operators like Dr. Fauci have been deeply involved in funding the development of bioengineering research that led to the creation (and release) of the Wuhan Coronavirus which has now killed at least a quarter of a million people worldwide.
Our society sentences murderers to death after they’ve killed a single person. What should be the consequences dealt out to those who conspired to build deadly biological weapons that indiscriminately killed hundreds of thousands of people? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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