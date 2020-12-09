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Lou Dobbs reacts to judge formally dismissing Flynn case after Trump pardon
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59 views • December 09, 2020
'Lou Dobbs Tonight' host weighs in on Judge Emmet Sullivan formally dismissing Michael Flynn's case after President Trump pardoned the former national security adviser.
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