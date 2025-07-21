The Teflon Deception -Banned BBC Documentary- How DuPont Poisoned the World and Got Away With It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::Welcome to the true story of how DuPont and 3M knowingly contaminated the world with C8/PFOA, a toxic chemical used to make Teflon. It’s in your water, your blood, and your children. They knew the risks. They buried the evidence. And the world let them walk. This BBC documentary was quietly removed from YouTube, and now you’ll see why.