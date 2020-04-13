Wizard Gear - The Carbon Fiber Penny Whistle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Penny Whistle is generally thought to be native to the British Isles, but this type of simple flute can be found in many cultures across the world. It's essentially a hollow tube with holes in it, which can be crafted from various materials such as bamboo, bone, etc.
I've played many instruments in my life, but the Penny Whistle became necessary when I was a minimalist nomad for over a year. It fits easily into a backpack, and the material of this flute isn't effected by the elements.
There are lots of places to pick up a Penny Whistle, but if you want the same one in the video, you can find them here:
https://cahlen.org/PennyWhistle
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
------------------------------------------------------------
WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/cahlen
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/cahlenlee
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cahlenlee
TUMBLR: https://cahlenlee.tumblr.com/
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Cahlen:0
GAB: https://gab.com/cahlenlee
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/cahlen
HIVE: https://busy.org/@cahlen
EMAIL: [email protected]
------------------------------------------------------------
I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Artwork by Brittany Ribay.