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The Impending Collapse of Western Civilization
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80 views • May 09, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3118/the-idiot-replication-program-call-in-show-october-30th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3118-the-idiot-replication-program-call-in-show-october-30th-2015
Question: "Given all of the momentum towards a collectivist and leftist society, what makes you believe that philosophy can turn the momentum around? Might the more effective method of turning society around be to withdraw and give the leftists exactly what they want, and to wait for the inevitable collapse that will follow as a result of their policies? Basically Atlas Shrugged."
"You have said yourself that crazy today has to always be given an out, and people won't face rationality until they have no other options. Wouldn't giving in be the fastest way to make them face reality, rather than prolonging the process by trying to convince then with evidence?"
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3118-the-idiot-replication-program-call-in-show-october-30th-2015
Question: "Given all of the momentum towards a collectivist and leftist society, what makes you believe that philosophy can turn the momentum around? Might the more effective method of turning society around be to withdraw and give the leftists exactly what they want, and to wait for the inevitable collapse that will follow as a result of their policies? Basically Atlas Shrugged."
"You have said yourself that crazy today has to always be given an out, and people won't face rationality until they have no other options. Wouldn't giving in be the fastest way to make them face reality, rather than prolonging the process by trying to convince then with evidence?"
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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