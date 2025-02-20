BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has to explain obvious things again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has to explain obvious things again.

Adding:❗️Zelensky just banned Donald Trump's Truth social media network in Ukraine!

More: Trump is unhappy with Kiev's position, which is unwilling to make compromises that "American and European officials have long acknowledged privately as necessary to achieve a peace deal" - NBC News

Trump's team wants to get rid of Zelensky — The Economist

Also:

Europe is currently experiencing a deep crisis and sees a threat to its existence - Norwegian Foreign Minister

And: 

For the first time since the start of the Special Military Operation, the United States did not co-author the anti-Russian draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine (RIA Novosti has the document).

The current draft resolution, which was prepared for February 24, demands that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from the territory of Ukraine."

The authors include Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Poland and the Baltic countries. The USA is not included.

