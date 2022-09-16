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EBOLA will be the Next Global Deadly Plandemic! Expert warns
High Hopes
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558 views • September 16, 2022

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


September 15, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Attorney and talk show host of Bob and Eric Save America, Eric Matheny. Some of the hottest headlines include a new "Little Demon" show about an "anti-Christ baby" for children, and famous Comedians dropping dead of "SADS!"


Then DeAnna is joined by a MEbola and Infectious Disease tracking expert, Jacob Johnson, Author of "Ebola: The Next Pandemic" who will go over conclusive evidence pointing to Ebola as being the next major global and deadly "Plandemic" that the elites are cooking up.


DeAnna is then joined by JCross Talk's host, Edward Szall, who will go over breaking news about the major national Railway strike and the foot shortages and industry breakdowns it would cause.


Then be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and watch her exclusive PREMIUM interview with Attorney Tom Renz, who has been on the frontlines fighting Covid tyranny lawsuits and vaccine mandate lawsuits! DeAnna has a deep dive interview with Tom on his bold thoughts on the vaccine and mandates, covid tyranny, Fauci and more. Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium using promo code DEANNA to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Thursday at 6pm CT!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k8hs1-ebola-will-be-the-next-global-deadly-plandemic-expert-warns.html


Keywords
healthglobalistsfood shortagesebolaglobalwarningmedicineelitesdeadlyedward szalldeanna lorrainenext pandemicshots firedsadseric mathenyjacob johnsonrailway strikeindustry breakdowns
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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