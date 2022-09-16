Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





September 15, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, joined by Attorney and talk show host of Bob and Eric Save America, Eric Matheny. Some of the hottest headlines include a new "Little Demon" show about an "anti-Christ baby" for children, and famous Comedians dropping dead of "SADS!"





Then DeAnna is joined by a MEbola and Infectious Disease tracking expert, Jacob Johnson, Author of "Ebola: The Next Pandemic" who will go over conclusive evidence pointing to Ebola as being the next major global and deadly "Plandemic" that the elites are cooking up.





DeAnna is then joined by JCross Talk's host, Edward Szall, who will go over breaking news about the major national Railway strike and the foot shortages and industry breakdowns it would cause.





Then be sure to subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium Content using code word DEANNA to subscribe for only $1, and watch her exclusive PREMIUM interview with Attorney Tom Renz, who has been on the frontlines fighting Covid tyranny lawsuits and vaccine mandate lawsuits! DeAnna has a deep dive interview with Tom on his bold thoughts on the vaccine and mandates, covid tyranny, Fauci and more.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k8hs1-ebola-will-be-the-next-global-deadly-plandemic-expert-warns.html



