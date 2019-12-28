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Food Bank noticed increase of 'working poor'
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30 views • December 28, 2019
A new report says even more residents in Canada’s most populous province have been resorting to food banks for their basic needs
The annual report is published by the organisation Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) represents 130 food banks, and over 1,100 affiliated food relief agencies. Their “Hunger Report 2019” notes that over 510,000 people needed food banks in the province, with over 3,000,000 visits during the one year period from April 1, 2018 to March 31. 2019.
This represents an increase of over 8,800 more people from the previous year.
The annual report is published by the organisation Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) represents 130 food banks, and over 1,100 affiliated food relief agencies. Their “Hunger Report 2019” notes that over 510,000 people needed food banks in the province, with over 3,000,000 visits during the one year period from April 1, 2018 to March 31. 2019.
This represents an increase of over 8,800 more people from the previous year.
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