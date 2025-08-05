The Second Coming Of Christ—Part One—The First Resurrection - 8/3/25 Pastor Chuck Baldwin

This is Pastor Baldwin's 25th Prophecy Message.



This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, August 3, 2025, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.

Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx

Order Supplemental Prophecy Package - Set Two here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Supplemental-Prophecy-Package-Set-Two-4-DVDs-HUGE-DISCOUNT-NEW-PRODUCT/p/756733701

Order “The Present Reign Of King Jesus: Why Evangelicals Are Wrong About A Literal One-Thousand-Year Future Earthly Reign” (Prophecy Message #24) here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Present-Reign-Of-King-Jesus-Why-Evangelicals-Are-Wrong-About-A-Literal-One-Thousand-Year-Future-Earthly-Reign-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-24th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/720531313

Order Prophecy Package - Set Four here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/714225176

Order Prophecy Package - Set Two here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Two-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/521578142

Order Supplemental Prophecy Package - Set One here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Supplemental-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-4-DVDs-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/724414285

Order Prophecy Package - Set Three here:

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Three-5-DVDs-Containing-5-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/603919571