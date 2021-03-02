© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's Talk Astrology - Mars in Gemin, John Durham, Bitcoin
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 02, 2021
Today we will discuss the astrological chart of the day with the emphasis on Mars moving into Gemini. We will also follow up on our observations of the Bitcoin birth chart as it relates to the current price activity. Finally, we will discuss our video for tomorrow which will focus on John Durham and when he may make the results of his investigation public.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Watch us on Youutbe, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, Telegram, Twitter, Twitch, Theta.TV Gab
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5baVjEcY0WFQ/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/veayn7-lets-talk-astrology-mars-in-gemini-john-durham-bitcoin.html
#bitcoin #astrology #johndurham
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Watch us on Youutbe, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, Telegram, Twitter, Twitch, Theta.TV Gab
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5baVjEcY0WFQ/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/veayn7-lets-talk-astrology-mars-in-gemini-john-durham-bitcoin.html
#bitcoin #astrology #johndurham
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.