LEAVE YOUR NOMINATIONS! https://corbettreport.com/hall-of-shame/
Today, James begins inducting MSM liars, dodgy politicians and intelligence agency scoundrels into The Corbett Report Hall of Shame. Simultaneously, he begins inducting truth-telling whistleblowers and courageous journalists into The Corbett Report Hall of Fame. Who will make the cut? Who do you think should make the cut in the future? Join James for this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast and get your thinking cap on!
