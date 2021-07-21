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EP 2541-6PM COCKTAILS WITH COMMUNISTS - INTELLECTUAL FROG LEGS: JOE DAN GORMAN LIVE!
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30 views • July 21, 2021
EP 2541-6PM COCKTAILS WITH COMMUNISTS - INTELLECTUAL FROG LEGS: JOE DAN GORMAN LIVE! 
 
Pick your analogy. The enemy is within?  The barbarians are inside the gate?  Or maybe another? Regardless, communism is here.  And it’s been here… and they’re a domestic enemy more formidable that any foreign enemy we’ve ever faced.
And we know why.  They’re more formidable because, for years we’ve been betrayed… by our government, our media and multiple global entities, both private and corporate.  Foreign interests control Washington DC.
Today we face a warfare like no other in history— a digital world war.  Propaganda has never been easier to disseminate and truth never easier to censor and control.  They’ve managed to brainwash millions of citizens.
And while many are claiming to be “woke”—- the vast majority of Americans are AWAKE.
And now we fight.
I hope you enjoy the show.  Please subscribe here and donate here if you can!
God bless.
 
 
 
Special Guest: Joe Dan Gorman -https://intellectualfroglegs.com/cocktails-with-communists/
 
 
Special Guest: Deanna Lorraine - https://www.deannalorraine.com/
 
 
 
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