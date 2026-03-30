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The Six Stages of Awakening – From Gaslight to Glory
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers delivers a profound psychological roadmap for those emerging from the fog of cognitive dissonance, gaslighting, and manipulation—and stepping into the light of truth.


What happens when you finally realize that your perception of reality was not your own? That you were being manipulated, divided, and conquered from the shadows? The psychological effects are profound and varied.


The Stages of Awakening:


Illusion or Acceptance – The individual fully accepts the manipulated reality without question, due to cognitive dissonance or gaslighting.


Dislocation or Reality Jolt – An event or series of events serves as a catalyst, causing the individual to question their understanding of reality.


Disillusionment – The structure of lies begins to crumble, leading to discomfort, confusion, and possibly depression as the individual feels they've lost their grounding.


Search – The person actively seeks truth through research, new social connections, or therapy—piecing together a new view of reality, fraught with doubt and mistrust.


Vision or Clarity – Emergence of clarity. The individual integrates their new understanding, leading to a transformed view of the world, themselves, and their relationships.


Acceptance and Integration – Full acceptance of the new reality, integrating it into daily life and adapting behavior and social interactions accordingly. This stage often involves a newfound peace—or at least a better alignment with one's authentic self.


The journey is deeply personal, complex, and varied. Individuals may cycle through these stages or not experience all of them. But one thing is certain: awakening from psychological manipulation often requires support—from mental health professionals, from a supportive community, and from those who have walked the path before.


The psychological effects can include:


Emotional distress: guilt, shame, anxiety, stress


Cognitive reevaluation: reassessment of beliefs, identity crisis


Social impact: isolation, alienation, trust issues


Empowerment and growth: self-empowerment, increased self-awareness


But here is the truth: the awakening is not meant to be endured alone. It is meant to be shared. Serve others. This is our duty. Help other people through their own journey.


The greatest threat to the system is not rebellion or protest. It is humanity remembering who we truly are.NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
cognitive dissonanceidentity crisisgaslightingrumbleglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberscommunity supportpsychological manipulationemotional distressgenesis metalsjmc fraud alerttriad retireawakening stagestruth recovery
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