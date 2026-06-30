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STOP THE MERGING OF US AND ISRAYHELL MILITARIES! DID ISRAHELL DESTROY A B-52 USAF BOMBER WITH 8 CREWMEMBERS IN RETALIATION FOR TRUMP SEEKING PEACE WITH IRAN?
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
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Within the last two weeks, Israhell used a stolen Direct Energy Weapon and totally destroyed an American USAF B-52 with 8 crewmembers aboard on the runway at Nellis AFB in California, according to posts on Telegram posted by Israeli groups. And they even bragged about it in posts on Telegram last week. According to these posts, this was done to “punish” Trump (according to the Israelis) for his peace agreement with Iran. (see picture)  In fact, Netanyahu said in 2019: “America is a golden calf and we will milk it, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left except the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. This is what we do to countries (like the United States) that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer when they refuse to be our slaves.” There are bills going through Congress right now that will merge the US and Israel militaries. Under section 224 of the NDAA that will force the US to share all of it’s military technology (and some civilian technology) to Israel for free. Israel can also use the technology to sell it to any country in the world including China and North Korea, and there are instances where they have already done that. Is this the kind of so called ally to be a partner of the U.S.? I don’t think so. Very quietly, the U.S. is now building a military base in Israel next to Gaza, and no one in the US knows about it. There are two versions of the bill: (a) one in the US House of Representations under the NDAA section 224. (b) One in the US Senate with section 662 of the Intelligence Reauthorization Act. If passed, these bills will be the end of sovereignty in the U.S.A. Because the news is controlled in the US, and there’s nothing on the web mentioned about section 662.

The Israhell military does not have the same values as does the US military. As an example,The Israelis use dogs to sexually assault men, women,and children. If the US and Israhell militaries merge, would our US soldiers be forced to sexually assault men, women and children with dogs? Will American soldiers be taught that it’s ok to rape little children, and women and men if the two militaries merge? AIPAC and supporters are not talking about it and have buried it in the obscure NDAA act, section 224 and section 662 of the Intelligence Reauthorization Act. In fact, if you do a Google search you can’t find any references to section 662 (the US Senate version of the Act). This is because they are trying to hide it so no one objects to it. If passed, we will all become slaves to Israhell, so please make your voice hear today! To contact your representatives in Congress, please call (202) 225-3121 (M-F, during business hours), and ask to leave a message for your US Representative and US Senate member. You can also email or send them a letter voicing your concerns. (See sample letter) You should probably also contact President Trump and voice your opinion with a call or letter. Call: (202) 456-1111. Address: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20500.  The US will not benefit at all with these bills. Israhell wants to destroy the US and sell it off piece by piece. Netanyahu also said in 2025 that it didn’t matter about public opinion polls because they control over 90 percent of the main street US media.

  SAMPLE LETTER: Dear ______________, I am opposed to section 224 in the NDAA of the House bill, and section 662 of the Senate Intelligence Reauthorization Act to merge the US and Israeli militaries. The US will NOT benefit from these bills; our technology will be stolen and then they can sell it to China, North Korea or anyone else they like, destroying this great country. The Israeli military regularly rapes little children, and women and men, and I would NOT want our US soldiers to do the same thing with a merged US – Israel military. The thought is too horrible to even think about! Please oppose this merger! Sincerely, ___________________, Date:______________

Keywords
technologyisraelmergermilitariessexual assaults
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